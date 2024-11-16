22 arrested for violating Tenancy Act during search operations

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2024) Rawalpindi Police have arrested 22 individuals for violating the Tenancy Act during search operations in various areas.

A police spokesman said on Saturday that heavy police contingent, Elite Force, Special Branch personnel and ladies police participated in the search operations.

During the operation, the police searched the tenancy records of houses and verified details of tenants and citizens.

The arrested individuals were identified as Adeel, Zubair, Abdullah, Atif, Khayyam, Tayyab, Ali Raza, Babar, Khawar, Sahib Zaman, Faizan, Kunin, Shahryar, Muzaffar, Shahzad, Ziaullah, Shafqat, Yousaf, Tauseef, Basit, Arif, and Ahmed Mujtaba.

Police have registered separate cases against all of them and further investigation was in progress.

City Police Officer (CPO) Khalid Mehmood Hamdani stated that the purpose of these operations was to monitor criminal activities and ensure bringing violators to justice.

The Rawalpindi Police is committed to protect citizens and maintaining law and order in the city, he added.