22 Arrested On Gambling Charges

Muhammad Irfan 24 seconds ago Wed 17th June 2020 | 08:39 PM

The police arrested 22 persons on gambling charges from Faisalabad during past 12 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2020 ) :The police arrested 22 persons on gambling charges from Faisalabad during past 12 hours.

A police spokesman said on Wednesday that CPO vigilance team conducted a surprise raid at an outhouse in Mohallah Noorpur Chak No 215-RB, Sitiana Road and nabbed 11 persons red-handed while gambling on cards.

Among them included Rana Abrar, Basharat Ali, Muhammad Asif, Liaqat Ali, Umar Farooq, Saifur Rehman, Humair Amjad, Ghulam Fareed, Muhammad Naeem, Intizar Hussain and Naeem Ahmad.

Similarly, the CPO vigilance team nabbed eight persons red-handed while gambling on cards from an outhouse in Mohallah Munir Abad Raza Abad.

Among the accused include Zahoor Ahmad, Muhammad Qasim, Muhammad Salman, Muhammad Aslam, Saeed Qadir, Muhammad Ali, Muhammad Bilal and Muhammad Siddique.

Meanwhile, CIA City division team conducted a raid in Nisar Colony and nabbed three persons Sheeraz Ahmad, Muhammad Asghar and Rashid Nazeer red-handed while gambling.

These accused were sent behind the bars and further investigation was under way.

