22 ASIs, 120 head-constables promoted

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2023 ) :The police department promoted 22 assistant sub-inspectors (ASIs) and 120 head-constables in Faisalabad region.

A spokesperson for the police department on Wednesday said that promotions were confirmed in the departmental promotion board meeting held under the chair of RPO Dr Muhammad Abid Khan.

The board promoted 22 assistant sub-inspectors to sub-inspectors while 120 head-constableshad been promoted to assistant sub-inspectors.