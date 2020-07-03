22 ASIs, 19 HCs get promotion in Mirpurkhas range

Police Promotion Committee on Friday approved promotion of 41 officials of Mirpurkhas range into next grade

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2020 ) :Police Promotion Committee on Friday approved promotion of 41 officials of Mirpurkhas range into next grade. The committee headed by Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGP) Mirpurkhas range, Zulfiqar Ali Larik, granted approval to promotion of 22 Assistant Sub Inspectors (ASI) as Sub Inspectors and of 19 head constables as Assistant Sub Inspectors.

SSP Mirpurkhas Javaid Baloch, SSP Umerkot Aamir Abbas Shah, SSP Tharparkar Abdullah Ahmed and DSP Admin Muhammad Manthar Bhayo attended the meeting as member.

DIG Larik expressed hope that expediting departmental promotion process would elevate moral of police officials and help bringing positive changes in the department.