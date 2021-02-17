Regional Police Officer (RPO) Sargodha Division, Ashfaq Khan issued orders to promote 22 Assistant Sub-Inspectors (ASI) to the rank of Sub-Inspector (SI) on merit

Police spokesperson said here on Wednesday that the RPO,during meeting of Departmental Promotion Committee (DPC),issued orders to promote 22 ASI's as Sub-Inspector of all the four districts including Mianwali, Bhakkar, Khushab and Sargodha.

The promoted officers included-- Muhammad Khan,Ghulam Shabbir,Ijaz Hussain,Muhammad Nazir Shehzad,Alam Shair,Akhter Abbas,Muhammad Iqbal,Amir Sultan and others.

The meeting was attended by District Police Officers of all the four districts.