22 ASI's Promoted As SI In Sargodha

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 17th February 2021 | 02:44 PM

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Sargodha Division, Ashfaq Khan issued orders to promote 22 Assistant Sub-Inspectors (ASI) to the rank of Sub-Inspector (SI) on merit

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2021 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Sargodha Division, Ashfaq Khan issued orders to promote 22 Assistant Sub-Inspectors (ASI) to the rank of Sub-Inspector (SI) on merit.

Police spokesperson said here on Wednesday that the RPO,during meeting of Departmental Promotion Committee (DPC),issued orders to promote 22 ASI's as Sub-Inspector of all the four districts including Mianwali, Bhakkar, Khushab and Sargodha.

The promoted officers included-- Muhammad Khan,Ghulam Shabbir,Ijaz Hussain,Muhammad Nazir Shehzad,Alam Shair,Akhter Abbas,Muhammad Iqbal,Amir Sultan and others.

The meeting was attended by District Police Officers of all the four districts.

