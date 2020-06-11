22-bed corona Rescue ward set up at Emergency Services Academy

A 22-bed Corona Rescue Ward has been set up at Emergency Services Academy to facilitate corona positive rescuers and prevent their families and colleagues from the spread of coronavirus

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2020 ) :A 22-bed Corona Rescue Ward has been set up at Emergency Services academy to facilitate corona positive rescuers and prevent their families and colleagues from the spread of coronavirus.

DG Rescue 1122 Dr Rizwan Naseer provided two halls and six rooms and a lawn to facilitate affected rescuers.

He directed Registrar Emergency Services Academy to ensure administrative arrangements, including safety kits to the nursing staff responsible for corona Rescue ward, proper cleanliness, disinfection spray, food and laundry services, and conducive environment to all corona positive rescue staff.

The DG Rescue expressed these views in a meeting held at Rescue Headquarters, here.

The DG said emergency service had so far shifted 11,000 suspected corona patients,including 8,116 patients ,shifted to hospitals and 2,884 patients shifted to quarantine centers.