22 beggars caught in faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2021 ) :The social welfare department caught 22 beggars from different areas during the last 24 hours.

According to department sources here on Saturday, the teams constituted for the anti-beggary campaign visited different roads and caught 24 beggars including women and children.Most of the beggars were held from GTS Chowk, General Bus Stand, Allied Morrh, Jail Road, Koh-e-Noor, Railway Station Chowk.