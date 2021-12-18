UrduPoint.com

22 Beggars Detained In Faisalabad

The anti-beggary squad of the district social welfare department detained 22 beggars here on Saturday

Focal Person Muhammad Tahir said here the teams held the beggars from D-Ground, Gate Chowk, Station Chowk, Satiana Road, Khizra Mosque, Bilal Road, Millat Road and other areas.

They were handed over to the police after registration of cases against them.

