22 beggars detained in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2021 ) :The anti-beggary squad of the district social welfare department detained 22 beggars here on Saturday.

Focal Person Muhammad Tahir said here the teams held the beggars from D-Ground, Gate Chowk, Station Chowk, Satiana Road, Khizra Mosque, Bilal Road, Millat Road and other areas.

They were handed over to the police after registration of cases against them.