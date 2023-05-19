22 beggars shifted to Panahgah

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2023 ) :As many as 22 beggars were caught from various parts of the city and they were shifted to Panahgah here on Friday.

A spokesperson for the district administration said that during a campaign, the anti-beggary squads caught eight male and 14 female beggars from the city roads and markets and shifted them to Panagah at general bus stand for their counseling.