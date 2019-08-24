22 booked over water theft in Sargodha

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2019 ) :The Irrigation authorities have caught 22 farmers involved in water theft.

Police source said on Saturday that the authorities conducted raids at villages Ghullahpur, Bakhuwla, Noorwala, Chak 159/NB and other areas of the district and caught 22 persons stealing canal water red-handed.

Those arrested were identified as Ehsan-Ullah, Habib-Ullah, Sultan Ali, Aftab, Irshad, Iftikhar Hussain, Nasar, Rehmat Ali and others.

On the reports of Irrigation authorities, police have registered separate cases.