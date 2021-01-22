22 brick kilns shifted on zigzag technology

(@FahadShabbir)

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2021 ) :As many as 22 brick kilns were shifted on Zigzag technology here across the district, official said on Friday.

ADC Revenue Ikram Malk was chaired the meeting. Members of Brick Kiln Association (BKA) along with environment department officials were also present in the meeting.

Assistant Director Environment Sarfraz Anjam, giving briefing on the occasion said that about 57 other kilns were also in process of shifting.

President BKA Fazal ur Rehman said under process kilns would soon be moved on the said modern technology to protect the environment from spreading pollution.

He informed that shifting process went slow on account of dearth of technical staff.

Akram Malik said Punjab government had started offering loans to the kiln owners up to one million rupees whose work begun already.

He said centres for providing respective loan service were set up at AC offices of every tehsil of the district as quite functional.

He asked them to submit online applications instead coming directly to those centres to gain requisite facility.

He said kilns operating through the old technology would soon be shut down once for all on direction of Punjab government.