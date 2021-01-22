UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

22 Brick Kilns Shifted On Zigzag Technology

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 22nd January 2021 | 03:14 PM

22 brick kilns shifted on zigzag technology

As many as 22 brick kilns were shifted on Zigzag technology here across the district, official said on Friday

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2021 ) :As many as 22 brick kilns were shifted on Zigzag technology here across the district, official said on Friday.

ADC Revenue Ikram Malk was chaired the meeting. Members of Brick Kiln Association (BKA) along with environment department officials were also present in the meeting.

Assistant Director Environment Sarfraz Anjam, giving briefing on the occasion said that about 57 other kilns were also in process of shifting.

President BKA Fazal ur Rehman said under process kilns would soon be moved on the said modern technology to protect the environment from spreading pollution.

He informed that shifting process went slow on account of dearth of technical staff.

Akram Malik said Punjab government had started offering loans to the kiln owners up to one million rupees whose work begun already.

He said centres for providing respective loan service were set up at AC offices of every tehsil of the district as quite functional.

He asked them to submit online applications instead coming directly to those centres to gain requisite facility.

He said kilns operating through the old technology would soon be shut down once for all on direction of Punjab government.

Related Topics

Loan Technology Government Of Punjab All From Million

Recent Stories

Inter district boxing trials for 21st National Cha ..

5 seconds ago

UK Environment Minister Defends 'Draconian' Lockdo ..

7 seconds ago

Moscow police vow to suppress weekend Navalny prot ..

8 seconds ago

Shops, restaurants sealed over coronavirus SOPs vi ..

10 seconds ago

Govt sets up committee on Broadsheet to fix respon ..

12 seconds ago

Rana Sana Ullah wears lion's mask on hearing of Kh ..

30 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.