22 Buses Impounded On Violation Of COVID SOPs

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sat 01st May 2021 | 03:30 PM

22 buses impounded on violation of COVID SOPs

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2021 ) :District administration impounded 22 buses on violation of coronavirus standard operating procedures and also sealed a bus stand.

Regional Transport Secretary Rana Mohsin inspected Madinah Flying Coach stand and found that it lack temperature gun to check passengers.

He sealed the bus stand. Similarly, another 22 buses were also impounded as the passengers were found without wearing masks. He also imposed fine Rs 97,000.

The district administration also distributed masks among citizens , on this occasion.

