22 Buses Impounded Over High Fares

Umer Jamshaid Published June 27, 2023 | 03:40 PM

22 buses impounded over high fares

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2023 ) :In line with ongoing campaign against overcharging ordered by deputy commissioner Omar Jahangir, Secretary RTA Rana Mohsin impounded 22 transport vehicles and imposed over Rs 100,000 fine on other transporters on receiving higher fares from passengers in Multan.

Rana Mohsin visited general bus stand and other wagon and bus stands in the city to monitor the situation and penalized whoever he found overcharging, says an official release issued here Tuesday.

A warning was also issued to transporters to display fare list prominently at all bus/wagon stands.

He asked the citizens to register complaint by dialling official phone number, 061-9300611, in case they find any transporter charging higher fares during Eid ul Azha days.

