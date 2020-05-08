22 butchers arrested for overcharging

A team of Food Department, following the directives of Food Minister Qalandar Lodhi to check prices of edibles during Ramzan, Friday arrested 22 butchers for overcharging

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2020 ) :A team of food Department, following the directives of Food Minister Qalandar Lodhi to check prices of edibles during Ramzan, Friday arrested 22 butchers for overcharging.

The arrests were made during raids conducted in various markets of Ramdas and Shah Qabool areas.

Ten butchers were booked from Ramdas while 12 butchers were nabbed from Shah Qabool.

Director Food Muhammad Zubair has said that raids would be continued to discourage profiteering and strict action would be taken against those found guilty of minting money by the illegal practice.