22 candidates to compete for 8 reserved seats of AJK assembly

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2021 ) : Azad Jammu and Kashmir Election Commission has announced Names of the 22 candidates after scrutiny of the nomination papers for 8 reserved seats in Azad Jammu and Kashmir legislative Assembly.

Such seats included five reserved for women folk and three others including one each for Muslim religious scholars, overseas Kashmiris and technocrats.

According to AJK Election Commission, 22 candidates filed their nomination papers on Friday for eight reserved seats before the Secretary Election Commission.

Nomination papers of all twenty two candidates have been declared valid.

It was disclosed that ten nomination papers were filed by the candidates for five reserved seats for women which were declared valid, while four nomination papers were filed by the candidates have been declared valid for one reserved seat of Ulema and Mushaikh.

Similarly four nomination papers were filed for one reserved seat of overseas Kashmiris and all the four papers were declared valid .

Four nomination papers were also filed by the candidates for one reserved seat of Technocrat and all the four papers filed by the candidates for this seat were declared valid.