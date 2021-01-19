22 cases referred to drug court

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2021 ) :A meeting of the District Quality Control board (DQCB) referred 22 cases against medical stores, clinics to the drug court. here on Tuesday.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (Headquarters) Muhammad Khalid, while presiding over the DQCB meeting, said the district administration was taking measures for elimination of sale of fake and substandard medicines in the market.

He said that a vigorous campaign was under way for elimination of quackery in the district. He directed the officers concerned to register cases against medical stores running without drug license.