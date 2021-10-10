UrduPoint.com

22 Confirmed Dengue Patients In Sargodha

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 10th October 2021 | 02:20 PM

22 confirmed dengue patients in Sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2021 ) :Chief Executive Officer Dr Sohail Asghar Qazi said that there were 22 confirmed dengue patients in Sargodha district currently.

Talking to APP here on Sunday, he said that there were 13 patients in Sargodha tehsil, 5 in Bheirah, 2 in Bhalwal tehsil and one each in Shahpur and Silanwali.

He said that 279 suspected patients reported in the district, including 113 in Sargodha tehsil, 37 in Bherah, 22 in Bhalwal and Kot Momin each, 28 in Sahiwal, 24 in Shahpur and 33 in tehsil Sillanwali.

CEO health added that 11,826 outdoor sites were inspected during the last three days while 37,747 indoor sites were also inspected.Out of these larvae was found in two indoor and eight outdoor sites.

'If any larvae is found indoors then FIR will be lodge against the owner of the shop or house", he warned.

Related Topics

Dengue Sahiwal Sargodha Bhalwal Kot Momin Shahpur Sillanwali Sunday FIR

Recent Stories

UAE condemns Houthis&#039; attack on King Abdullah ..

UAE condemns Houthis&#039; attack on King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Airport in Jiza ..

6 minutes ago
 UAE strongly condemns Kunduz mosque blast in Afgha ..

UAE strongly condemns Kunduz mosque blast in Afghanistan

21 minutes ago
 Pakistan Pavilion, a reflection of ‘cultural coe ..

Pakistan Pavilion, a reflection of ‘cultural coexistance’: President

36 minutes ago
 Mexico Pavilion at Expo 2020, a vision of 200 fema ..

Mexico Pavilion at Expo 2020, a vision of 200 female weavers

2 hours ago
 NCM Director-General highlights role of cloud seed ..

NCM Director-General highlights role of cloud seeding as catalyst for reengineer ..

3 hours ago
 Local Press: UAE&#039;s net zero plan by 2050 is t ..

Local Press: UAE&#039;s net zero plan by 2050 is the only way

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.