SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2021 ) :Chief Executive Officer Dr Sohail Asghar Qazi said that there were 22 confirmed dengue patients in Sargodha district currently.

Talking to APP here on Sunday, he said that there were 13 patients in Sargodha tehsil, 5 in Bheirah, 2 in Bhalwal tehsil and one each in Shahpur and Silanwali.

He said that 279 suspected patients reported in the district, including 113 in Sargodha tehsil, 37 in Bherah, 22 in Bhalwal and Kot Momin each, 28 in Sahiwal, 24 in Shahpur and 33 in tehsil Sillanwali.

CEO health added that 11,826 outdoor sites were inspected during the last three days while 37,747 indoor sites were also inspected.Out of these larvae was found in two indoor and eight outdoor sites.

'If any larvae is found indoors then FIR will be lodge against the owner of the shop or house", he warned.