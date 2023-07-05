Open Menu

22 Constables Promoted To Rank Of Head Constables

Faizan Hashmi Published July 05, 2023 | 06:20 PM

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2023 ) :Departmental Promotion Committee meeting was held under the chairmanship of SSP Mirpurkhas Captain (Rtd) Asad Ali Chaudhary for promotion from Constable to Head Constable.

The meeting was approved by the members of the promotion committee, Office Superintendent SSP Office Ashiq Chang, PDSP Ahmad Karim Jilani, DSP Satellite Town Malik Qasim, Sheet Clerk SSP Office Hussain Bakhsh Mehr and other office staff participated in the meeting.

The committee examined the seniority of the constables from Mirpurkhas district and their complete conduct during duty, after which the committee approved the promotion of 22 constables from Mirpurkhas district to become head constables.

SSP Mirpurkhas urged promoted head constables to ensure the supremacy of law and order, immediate resolution of public problems and immediate implementation of the orders of their superior officers.

