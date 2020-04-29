UrduPoint.com
22 Corona Patients Under Treatment At General Hospital

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 29th April 2020 | 09:04 PM

22 corona patients under treatment at General Hospital

Twenty-two corona-positive patients are under treatment at the Government General Hospital Faisalabad while two patients are in a critical condition

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2020 ) :Twenty-two corona-positive patients are under treatment at the Government General Hospital Faisalabad while two patients are in a critical condition.

This was stated by Dr Ejaz Akhtar Bhatti, Medical Superintendent General Hospital, while talking to APP here on Wednesday. He said that 27 suspects were brought to General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad. Lab reports confirmed that 22 of them were coronavirus positive, while results of five others were still awaited.

Meanwhile, a spokesman for the district administration said that 114 overseas Pakistanis were brought from Dubai to Faisalabad and 113 from Bahrain.

Their samples had been taken and sent to the laboratory for tests. Reports of 94 passengers were received and coronavirus was confirmed in 11, while remaining reports were still awaited.

He said that corona-positive passengers would be kept in quarantine centers for treatment while remaining passengers would be sent to their homes after completion of quarantine period.

He said that a bio-safety level III lab had also been established at Allied Hospital Faisalabad with a capacity of 200 corona tests daily. However, he added due to lack of trained staff, 100-125 tests were being conducted daily in that lab.

