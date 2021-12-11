UrduPoint.com

22 Corona Patients Under Treatment In KTH

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 8 minutes ago Sat 11th December 2021 | 03:50 PM

22 Corona patients under treatment in KTH

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2021 ) :A total of 22 corona patients are currently under treatment in Khyber Teaching Hospital Peshawar, spokesman of the hospital Sajjad Khan told media men here on Saturday.

He said the hospital administration allocated 122 beds for corona patients in Khyber Teaching Hospital, Peshawar.

He said, Khyber Teaching Hospital has 28 ventilators reserved for corona patients with 4 patients of Corona in Khyber Teaching Hospital are on intensive care and ventilators.

He said 8 patients infected with coronavirus were undergoing treatment at HDU and 10 other patients were being treated in Low Amount of Oxygen wards wherein a total of 31 beds were allocated. He said during the morning one corona patient has been admitted with 100 beds for corona were left vacant in the hospital.

Related Topics

Peshawar Media Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Bilawal faces criticism over asking Ghani to open ..

Bilawal faces criticism over asking Ghani to open bottle cap

8 minutes ago
 Youth Pavilion hosts GCC Youth Forum at Expo 2020 ..

Youth Pavilion hosts GCC Youth Forum at Expo 2020 Dubai

13 minutes ago
 Khalid bin Zayed urges harnessing of modern techno ..

Khalid bin Zayed urges harnessing of modern technology to facilitate services fo ..

28 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Humaid Al Qasimi inaugurates 10th Daw ..

Mohammed bin Humaid Al Qasimi inaugurates 10th Dawahi Festival

28 minutes ago
 Rana Sana says incompetent group is heading the co ..

Rana Sana says incompetent group is heading the country towards destruction

39 minutes ago
 New Caledonia to hold tense final vote on independ ..

New Caledonia to hold tense final vote on independence from France

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.