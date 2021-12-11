22 Corona patients under treatment in KTH

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2021 ) :A total of 22 corona patients are currently under treatment in Khyber Teaching Hospital Peshawar, spokesman of the hospital Sajjad Khan told media men here on Saturday.

He said the hospital administration allocated 122 beds for corona patients in Khyber Teaching Hospital, Peshawar.

He said, Khyber Teaching Hospital has 28 ventilators reserved for corona patients with 4 patients of Corona in Khyber Teaching Hospital are on intensive care and ventilators.

He said 8 patients infected with coronavirus were undergoing treatment at HDU and 10 other patients were being treated in Low Amount of Oxygen wards wherein a total of 31 beds were allocated. He said during the morning one corona patient has been admitted with 100 beds for corona were left vacant in the hospital.