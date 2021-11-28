22 corona patients under treatment in KTH: Official

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2021 ) :A total of 22 corona patients were under treatment in Khyber Teaching Hospital, spokesman of the hospital Sajjad Ahmad told media men here on Sunday.

He said the hospital administration has allocated 122 beds for corona patients in Khyber Teaching Hospital, Peshawar and patients are being treated on 22 beds.

He said, Khyber Teaching Hospital has 28 ventilators reserved for corona patients and 7 patients of Corona in Khyber Teaching Hospital are in intensive care and ventilators with 8 other patients infected with Corona are undergoing treatment at HDU.

He said the hospital allocated 31 beds with a low amount of oxygen facilities and so far 7 patients are being treated. He said late last night a corona patient has been admitted with 100 beds of corona left vacant in the hospital.