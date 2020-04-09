UrduPoint.com
22 Corona Relief Emergency Cash Centers Set Up:DC

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 09th April 2020 | 02:26 PM

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Engineer Amjad Shoaib Tareen has issued list of 22 corona relief emergency cash centers of the district

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Engineer Amjad Shoaib Tareen has issued list of 22 corona relief emergency cash centers of the district.

According to a notification issued here on Thursday, 12 centers have been set up in Tehsil Muzaffargarh, four in Kot Addu, three in Alipur and three in Tehsil Jatoi.

All the cash centers have been set up in officials buildings from where the deserving people would get financial assistance under Ehsas program and BISP.

The staff of these centers has been directed to ensure preventive measures to protect themselves from coronavirus. The officials concerned have been directed to ensure six feet distance between sitting arrangements of the visitors.

