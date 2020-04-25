UrduPoint.com
22 Coronavirus Patients Under Treatment At General Hospital

Muhammad Irfan 10 minutes ago Sat 25th April 2020 | 07:25 PM

22 coronavirus patients under treatment at General Hospital

Twenty-two coronavirus patients are under treatment at Government General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad while the blood screening reports of 13 suspects are awaited currently

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2020 ) :Twenty-two coronavirus patients are under treatment at Government General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad while the blood screening reports of 13 suspects are awaited currently.

This was stated by Hospital Medical Superintendent Dr Ejaz Akhtar here Saturday. He said that 35 suspected COVID-19 patients had been admitted to the hospital ward reserved for coronavirus patients. The reports of 22 had been received, confirming them COVID-19 positive, while results of 13 others were still awaited. Two of the patients were in critical condition and they had been out on ventilators, he added.

Meanwhile, a spokesman for the local administration said that 499 Zaireen (pilgrims), 149 foreign travelers and 57 Tablighi Jamaat members had been brought to Faisalabad and kept at the quarantine centres.

Out of them, 667 had been sent home after their tests proved negative twice.

The MS said that total 258 coronavirus tests had been conducted in Faisalabad, out of which 156 were declared negative and 34 positive. He said that 10 patients were sent home after complete recovery.

The official said that on Friday, 286 more people reached Faisalabad from Dubai by two flights and they were shifted to quarantine centres. He said that 10 corona patients had also been detected in Nadir Town Gulfishan Colony and they were shifted to General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad for treatment. Gulfishan Colony has been sealed and scanning of the area people has been started.

