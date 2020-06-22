UrduPoint.com
22 COVID-19 Patients Under Treatment In General Hospital

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Mon 22nd June 2020 | 06:07 PM

22 COVID-19 patients under treatment in General Hospital

As many as 22 COVID-19 positive patients are under treatment at Government General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad (GMA), where three patients are in critical condition

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2020 ) :As many as 22 COVID-19 positive patients are under treatment at Government General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad (GMA), where three patients are in critical condition.

Hospital Medical Superintendent Dr Ejaz Akhtar said on Monday that 50 patients were brought to the hospital and corona test report of 22 patients was found positive.

Reports of other 28 patients are still awaited.

General Hospital GMA is fully reserved for coronavirus where three patients are in critical condition and they are on ventilators, he added.

The MS said that 65 corona related deaths have so far been reported from this hospital whereas the facility has provided treatment to 383 patients of coronavirus during this period.

