22 criminals arrested , weapons arrested

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2020 ) :The police on Wednesday claimed to have arrested 22 criminals, including three proclaimed offenders.

A police spokesman said the police arrested 12 drug traffickers and recovered 10.740 kilogramshashish and 209 liters of liquor from their possession. The police also arrested seven illicit weaponholders and recovered five Kalashnikovs, five pistols and one revolver.