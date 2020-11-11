UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

22 Criminals Arrested , Weapons Arrested

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 11th November 2020 | 06:10 PM

22 criminals arrested , weapons arrested

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2020 ) :The police on Wednesday claimed to have arrested 22 criminals, including three proclaimed offenders.

A police spokesman said the police arrested 12 drug traffickers and recovered 10.740 kilogramshashish and 209 liters of liquor from their possession. The police also arrested seven illicit weaponholders and recovered five Kalashnikovs, five pistols and one revolver.

Related Topics

Police Criminals From

Recent Stories

National U19 Three-Day Tournament: Arham and Mubas ..

4 minutes ago

NCOC decides to ban large public gatherings amid f ..

26 minutes ago

Infinix Launches Mega 11.11 Sale for its Devices E ..

29 minutes ago

ADNOC LNG signs long-term LNG supply agreements wi ..

29 minutes ago

Vivo collaborates with Daraz for Pakistan’s Bigg ..

32 minutes ago

Fujairah Ruler offers condolences on death of Bahr ..

44 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.