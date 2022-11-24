22 criminals caught

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2022 ) :Sargodha police caught 22 criminals and recovered narcotics, illegal weapons from their possession.

Police said on Thursday,the teams of different police conducted raids in the areas under their jurisdiction and arrested 22 criminals and recovered 111 liters liquor, 778 grams hashish, 24 pistols, 2 kalashnikovs, four mobiles, two motorcycles from them.

They were identified as-- Akram, Muhammad Khan, Shehbaz, Azhar, Abdul Kareem, Qamar, Arif, Sher Zaman, Shahzaib, Tayeb, Tasleem, Tariq, Taimoor, Toufeeq, Rafique, Shafique, Muhammad Sadique,Yasir, Nasir, Anayat, Imran and Manzab.