22 criminals held

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2023 ) :Police claimed on Monday to have arrested 22 criminals including 14 proclaimed offenders and recovered weapons and narcotics from their possession.

On the direction of DPO Sargodha Muhammad Tariq Aziz, the teams of various police stations conducted raids within their jurisdiction and nabbed 8 outlaws and recovered 1.

5 kg hashish, 8 pistols 30 bore, 2 rifles 44 bore, a gun 12 bore and 1000 bullets from them.

The police teams also arrested 14 proclaimed offenders and court absconders in the districtwho were wanted in various cases.

Cases have been registered against the outlaws.