22 criminals held, contraband seized

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2022 ) :The police on Saturday arrested 22 criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from their possession in the district during the last 24 hours.

According to police, raiding teams nabbed 13 drug pushers and recovered 4.

6 Kg hashish and 267 liter liquor from their possession. The police also held one gambler and recovered stake money.

In a crackdown against illegal weapons, the police arrested 8 persons and recovered 8 pistols and one rifle from them.