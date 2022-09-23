22 'criminals' held, contraband seized

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2022 ) :Police arrested 22 alleged criminals on Friday and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from them in different parts of the district.

According to police, raiding teams nabbed 12 drug-pushers and recovered 1.2-kg hashish and 333 litres of liquor from the.

In a crackdown on illegal weapons, the police arrested 10 persons and recovered seven pistols, two rifles, one gun and a number of bullets from them.