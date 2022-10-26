22 criminals held, contraband seized

Police on Wednesday arrested 22 criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from their possession in the district during the last 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2022 ) :Police on Wednesday arrested 22 criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from their possession in the district during the last 24 hours.

According to police, raiding teams nabbed 15 drug pushers and recovered 2.5 kg hashish and 249 liter liquor from their possession.

In a crackdown against illegal weapons, the police arrested 7 persons andrecovered 4 pistols, one rifle and two guns from them.