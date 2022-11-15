22 criminals held, contraband seized

Police claimed on Tuesday to have arrested 22 criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from their possession in the district during the last 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2022 ) :Police claimed on Tuesday to have arrested 22 criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from their possession in the district during the last 24 hours.

According to police, raiding teams nabbed one proclaimed offender and 9 drug pushers and recovered 1.

9 kg hashish and 10 litres liquor from their possession. The police also held 3 gamblers and recovered Rs.2,620 from them. In a crackdown against illegal weapons, the police arrested 9 persons and recovered 8 pistols, one rifle and a number of bullets from them.