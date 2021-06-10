22 'criminals' Held, Drugs, Weapons Seized
Sumaira FH 11 minutes ago Thu 10th June 2021 | 11:02 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2021 ) :Police claimed on Thursday arrested 22 alleged criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from them.
According to police, raiding teams nabbed three proclaimed offenders and eight drug-pushers and recovered 0.5-kg hashish and 63 litres liquor from them.
In a crackdown on illegal weapons, police arrested 11 persons and recovered 10 pistols, one revolver and a number of bullets from them.