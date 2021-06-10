UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

22 'criminals' Held, Drugs, Weapons Seized

Sumaira FH 11 minutes ago Thu 10th June 2021 | 11:02 PM

22 'criminals' held, drugs, weapons seized

Police claimed on Thursday arrested 22 alleged criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from them

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2021 ) :Police claimed on Thursday arrested 22 alleged criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from them.

According to police, raiding teams nabbed three proclaimed offenders and eight drug-pushers and recovered 0.5-kg hashish and 63 litres liquor from them.

In a crackdown on illegal weapons, police arrested 11 persons and recovered 10 pistols, one revolver and a number of bullets from them.

Related Topics

Police Drugs Criminals From

Recent Stories

Steps afoot to achieve target of polio campaign in ..

2 minutes ago

KP Govt to allocate handsome budget for IT sector ..

2 minutes ago

Sehat Sahulat Programme launched to achieve UHC

2 minutes ago

Gold prices decrease Rs 900 to Rs 110,200 tola

2 minutes ago

PCJCCI for implementing "Global City" concept in P ..

2 minutes ago

Temperature in notthern Sindh remains high

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.