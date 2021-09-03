22 'criminals' held, drugs, weapons seized

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2021 ) :Police Friday arrested 22 alleged criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from them during the last 24 hours.

According to police, raiding teams nabbed five proclaimed offenders (POs) and 14 drug-pushers and recovered 1.

3-kg hashish, 0.1-kg heroin and 147-litre liquor from them.

In a crackdown on illegal weapons, the police arrested three persons and recovered two pistols, one rifle, one Kalashnikov and a number of bullets from them.