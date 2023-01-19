22 criminals nabbed

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2023 ) :Sargodha Police on Thursday launched a comprehensive crackdown against criminals and claimed to have arrested 22 criminals across the district.

Police also claimed to have recovered 344 litres of wine, 234 empty bottles of liquor, 12 pistols, 8 rifles, 1.2 kg of hashish and many other valuables worth millions of rupees.

The arrested criminals were identified as Naeem, Naseem, Waqas, Waleed, Munawar, Nadeem, Mansab, Muneer, Akram, Akhtar, Akhlaaq, Shamus, Shahid, Shakeel, Nouman, Anwar, Ansar, Adnan, Aqeel and others.

Police spokesman also said that in line with special directives of District Police Officer (DPO), Sargodha Muhammad Tariq Aziz, Sargodha police was striving hard to eliminate the crime and was launching successful crackdowns against criminals on daily basis.