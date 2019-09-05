22 criminals nabbed with drugs,weapons in Multan

The police arrested 22 criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons here on Thursday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2019 ) :The police arrested 22 criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons here on Thursday.

According to police, three drug peddlers were arrested with 10-litre liquor and 280g hashish while the police also apprehended eight illegal weapon holders besides recovering one repeater, three revolvers, four pistols and rounds.

Meanwhile, three gambler were arrested with Rs 3,800 besides a beggar while two kite sellers were held with 1,000 kites and five accused were held for decanting LPG.

Separate cases have been registered against the accused.