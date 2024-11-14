Open Menu

22 Dead, 1,307 Injured In Punjab Road Accidents

Muhammad Irfan Published November 14, 2024 | 05:20 PM

22 dead, 1,307 injured in Punjab road accidents

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2024) At least 22 people were killed and 1,307 others injured in 1,192 road accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

As many as 576 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 731 with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by the rescue medical teams.

The data analysis showed that 695 drivers, 53 underage drivers, 148 pedestrians, and 486 passengers were among the victims of road crashes. The statistics showed that 256 accidents were reported in Lahore, which affected 300 people, placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by Faisalabad with 69 accidents and 65 victims, and at third Gujranwala with 68 accidents and 72 victims.

According to the data, 1,020 motorbikes, 67 auto-rickshaws, 113 motorcars, 23 vans, 14 passenger buses, 36 trucks and 97 other types of vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the road traffic accidents.

Related Topics

Lahore Injured Faisalabad Punjab Vehicles Road Traffic Gujranwala SITE Top

Recent Stories

Pakistan expresses concerns over Indian support to ..

Pakistan expresses concerns over Indian support to terror groups

1 hour ago
 Imran, Bushra acquittal plea rejected in Toshakhan ..

Imran, Bushra acquittal plea rejected in Toshakhana case II

4 hours ago
 First T20I: Toss for Pakistan Vs Australia match d ..

First T20I: Toss for Pakistan Vs Australia match delayed due to rain

4 hours ago
 Massive Crowds Flock to Sharjah Book Fair 2024 for ..

Massive Crowds Flock to Sharjah Book Fair 2024 for Books, Authors, and Publisher ..

5 hours ago
 Poetry and Passion Shine at Sharjah Book Fair with ..

Poetry and Passion Shine at Sharjah Book Fair with Khalid Masood Khan & Ahmed Sa ..

5 hours ago
 Sharjah International Book Fair Showcases Shah Wal ..

Sharjah International Book Fair Showcases Shah Waliullah’s 18th-Century Insigh ..

5 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 November 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 November 2024

8 hours ago
 NDMA hosts critical panel discussion on gender-bas ..

NDMA hosts critical panel discussion on gender-based violence, sexual health at ..

18 hours ago
 Ahsan urges PTI to avoid halting economic progress ..

Ahsan urges PTI to avoid halting economic progress through public meeting

18 hours ago
 McIlroy aims for glory on happy hunting ground in ..

McIlroy aims for glory on happy hunting ground in Dubai

18 hours ago
 Markets stall, inflation and bitcoin rise amid Tru ..

Markets stall, inflation and bitcoin rise amid Trump fears

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan