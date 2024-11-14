22 dead, 1,307 injured in Punjab road accidents

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2024) At least 22 people were killed and 1,307 others injured in 1,192 road accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

As many as 576 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 731 with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by the rescue medical teams.

The data analysis showed that 695 drivers, 53 underage drivers, 148 pedestrians, and 486 passengers were among the victims of road crashes. The statistics showed that 256 accidents were reported in Lahore, which affected 300 people, placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by Faisalabad with 69 accidents and 65 victims, and at third Gujranwala with 68 accidents and 72 victims.

According to the data, 1,020 motorbikes, 67 auto-rickshaws, 113 motorcars, 23 vans, 14 passenger buses, 36 trucks and 97 other types of vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the road traffic accidents.