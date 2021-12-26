UrduPoint.com

22 Dead, 993 Injured Inroad Accidents Across Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2021 ) :At least 22 people were killed and 993 others injured in 943 road traffic crashes (RTCs) across Punjab during the last 24 hours.

As many as 594 people with seriously injuries were shifted to different hospitals while 399 with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by the rescue medical teams.

The statistics show that 238 RTCs were reported in Lahore, which affected 239 persons, placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by 61 in Faisalabad with 71 victims and at third Multan with 69 accidents and 68 victims.

According to the data, 779 motorbikes, 119 auto-rickshaws, 111 motorcars, 32 vans, 14 passenger buses, 28 trucks and 111 other types of vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in these road accidents.

