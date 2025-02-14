Open Menu

22 Dead In Punjab Road Accidents

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 14, 2025 | 05:20 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2025) Twenty-two people were killed and 1,659 others injured in 1,428 road accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

As many as 724 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 935 with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by the rescue medical teams.

The data analysis showed that 941 drivers, 78 underage drivers, 194 pedestrians, and 546 passengers were among the victims of road crashes. The statistics showed that 240 accidents were reported in Lahore, which affected 298 people, placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by Faisalabad with 93 accidents and 107 victims, and at third Faisalabad with 90 accidents and 111 victims.

According to the data, 1,310 motorbikes, 111 auto-rickshaws, 180 motorcars, 36 vans, 25 passenger buses, 37 trucks and 145 other types of vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the road accidents.

