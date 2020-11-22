22 deaths, 553 new coronavirus cases reported in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2020 ) :-:The COVID-19 claimed another 22 lives while 553 new cases were reported in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

A spokesperson for the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department said the number of coronavirus cases has reached 114,010 in the province while the death toll was recorded 2,848 with the recovery of 97,991 patients.

The P&SHD confirmed that 229 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lahore, 3 in Kasur,1 in Nankana Sahib,70 in Rawalpindi,1 in Chakwal, 8 in Jehlum,5 in Gujranwala,1 in Mandi Bahauddin, 3 in Sialkot,1 in Narowal, 5 in Gujrat, 28 in Faisalabad, 4 in Toba Tek Singh, 47 in Multan, 2 in Vehari, 7 in Khanewal, 8 in Dera Ghazi Khan, 3 in Lodhran, 2 in Chiniot, 34 in Sargodha, 9 in Mianwali, 5 in Khushab, 3 in Jhang, 31 in Bahawalpur, 4 in Bhakkar, 13 in Layyah, 7 in Rahimyar Khan, 3 in Muzaffargarh, 2 in Rajanpur, 5 in Sahiwal, 4 in Okara while 8 new casesof COVID-19 were reported in Bahawalnagar district during the last 24 hours.

The Punjab health department has so far conducted 1,849,653 tests for COVID-19.