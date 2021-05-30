UrduPoint.com
22 Deaths, 696 New Cases Of Coronavirus Reported In Punjab

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 30th May 2021 | 02:00 PM

22 deaths, 696 new cases of coronavirus reported in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2021 ) :As many as 696 new cases of coronavirus with 22 deaths were reported in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

According to the data shared by the spokesperson of Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD), the number of coronavirus cases reached 339,073, death toll 9,982 and recoveries 308,733 in the province.

The P&SHD confirmed that 257 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lahore, 8 in Kasur, 6 in Sheikhupura, 8 in Nankana Sahib, 51 in Rawalpindi, 10 in Attock, 5 in Jhelum, 8 in Chakwal, 11 in Gujranwala, 11 in Hafizabad, 6 in Mandi Bahauddin, 11 in Sialkot, 7 in Narowal, 13 in Gujrat, 31 in Faisalabad, 6 in Toba Tek Singh, 13 in Chiniot, 14 in Jhang, 17 in Sargodha, 8 in Mianwali, 19 in Khushab, 9 in Bhakkar, 42 in Multan, 8 in Vehari, 14 in Khanewal, 8 in Lodhran, 13 in Muzaffargarh, 5 in Dera Ghazi Khan, 14 in Layyah, 7 in Rajanpur, 28 in Rahimyar Khan, 7 in Bahawalpur, 6 in Bahawalnagar, 9 in Okara, 6 in Pakpattan and 6 in Sahiwal district during the last 24 hours.

The Punjab health department has so far conducted 5,123,420 tests for COVID-19 in the province.

The Punjab health department has urged the masses to follow SOPs for their protection and cover their faces with masks.

The people should wash their hands with soap several times in a day to protect themselves from COVID-19.

Contact 1033 immediately on symptoms of coronavirus, the health care department urged the citizens.

