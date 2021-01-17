UrduPoint.com
22 Deaths, 734 New Cases Of Coronavirus Reported In Punjab

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 17th January 2021 | 12:30 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2021 ) :The COVID-19 pandemic claimed another 22 lives with 734 new cases in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

According to the data shared by the spokesperson of Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) here on Sunday, the number of coronavirus cases in the province reached 149,222 with 4,409 death toll.

The P&SHD confirmed that 477 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lahore,6 in Sheikhupura, 6 in Kasur, 13 in Nankana Sahib, 18 in Rawalpindi, 7 in Jehlum, 1 in Gujranwala, 8 in Mandi Bahauddin, 4 in Hafizabad, 14 in Sialkot, 4 in Narowal, 29 in Gujrat, 28 in Faisalabad, 3 in Jhang, 1 in Layyah, 8 in Toba Tek Singh, 1 in Chiniot, 25 in Sargodha, 3 in Mianwali, 9 in Khushab, 2 in Bhakkar, 24 in Multan, 7 in Vehari, 2 in Khanewal, 1 in Lodhran, 1 in Dera Ghazi Khan,1 in Muzaffargarh, 8 in Bahawalpur, 2 in Pakpattan, 19 in Okara and 2 in Sahiwal district during the last 24 hours.

The Punjab health department conducted 2,698,527 tests for COVID-19 so far while 133,952 confirmed cases recovered altogether in the province.

It is pertinent to mention here that services for coronavirus treatment were available in 256 hospitals across the province where 8,261 beds were reserved for COVID-19 patients. Altogether 3,744 beds were equipped with oxygen facility and 440 beds were occupied.

The Punjab Health Department allocated 665 ventilators for coronavirus patients across the province and 358 ventilators were in use while 307 ventilators were spare so far.

As many as 2,896 frontline Healthcare workers got infected with the coronavirus during their duties.

The Punjab health department has urged the masses to follow SOPs for their protection and cover their faces with masks.

The people should wash their hands with soap several times in a day to protect themselves from COVID-19.

Contact 1033 immediately on symptoms of coronavirus, the health care department urged the citizens.

