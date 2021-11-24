22 Dens Of Illegal Hunters Demolished
Muhammad Irfan 11 minutes ago Wed 24th November 2021 | 06:37 PM
The forest department on Wednesday demolished illegal dens constructed by hunters during crackdown at Rakh Khanpur area, some five kilometer away from here
According to forest department spokesman, following the directions of Punjab government, the forest department started a crackdown against illegal dens constructed by illegal hunters at Rakh Khanpurr and demolished 22 rooms during crackdown.
The spokesman said that some occupants had constructed illegal rooms and used to stay there for hunting purpose.