22 dens of illegal hunters demolished

MUZAFERGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2021 ) :The forest department on Wednesday demolished illegal dens constructed by hunters during crackdown at Rakh Khanpur area, some five kilometer away from here.

According to forest department spokesman, following the directions of Punjab government, the forest department started a crackdown against illegal dens constructed by illegal hunters at Rakh Khanpurr and demolished 22 rooms during crackdown.

The spokesman said that some occupants had constructed illegal rooms and used to stay there for hunting purpose.