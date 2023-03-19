22 distribution points set up to offer free flour in district: DC

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2023 ) :District administration has set up 22 distribution points in the district to offer free flour to deserving families under the Ramadan Relief Package of the Punjab government.

During a visit to different distribution points on Sunday, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Waseem Hamid Sandhu said that free flour distribution among the deserving families has been started in the district. He said that the unique relief package for the people has been started by the provincial government to facilitate masses during the Holy month of Ramadan.

He said that 33,370 flour bags of 10 kg have been distributed on first day while 8,110 bags have been provided to 136 fix shops across the district.

He said that flour distribution process has been made easy and transparent while assistant commissioners and price control magistrates would inspect the process to prevent irregularities.

The DC added that more trucking points were being set up in the district to ensure maximum facilities for masses.