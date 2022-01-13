UrduPoint.com

22 Drivers Challaned For Violating SOPs

Sumaira FH Published January 13, 2022 | 11:28 PM

22 drivers challaned for violating SOPs

The Regional Transport Authority (RTA) slapped Rs 10,000 penalty on 22 drivers of public transport vehicles after they were found violating the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for COVID-19

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2022 ) :The Regional Transport Authority (RTA) slapped Rs 10,000 penalty on 22 drivers of public transport vehicles after they were found violating the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for COVID-19.

The Regional Transport Officer Waheed Ali Panhwar penalized the drivers during an inspection visit in Latifabad unit 12 area here Thursday.

He told the media that he checked the vaccination cards of the passengers as well as the drivers.

He added that the drivers who were allowing the passengers who were not vaccinated to travel in their vehicles were fined.

Panhwar informed that he strictly directed the transporters to abide by the SOPs to avoid facing the official action.

Related Topics

Visit Vehicles RTA Media

Recent Stories

SpaceX Successfully Launches Ukraine's Sich-2-30 S ..

SpaceX Successfully Launches Ukraine's Sich-2-30 Satellite on Falcon 9 - Zelensk ..

2 minutes ago
 Finance (Supplementary) Bill-2021 sails through Na ..

Finance (Supplementary) Bill-2021 sails through National Assembly with majority ..

2 minutes ago
 US Expects to See More Cyber Attacks Against Crypt ..

US Expects to See More Cyber Attacks Against Crypto Currency Transactions - Secr ..

2 minutes ago
 Blinken Says US Raised Havana Syndrome With Russia

Blinken Says US Raised Havana Syndrome With Russia

2 minutes ago
 All Main Lebanese Highways Unblocked After Mass Pr ..

All Main Lebanese Highways Unblocked After Mass Protest

4 minutes ago
 President appoints Justice Bandial as Chief Justic ..

President appoints Justice Bandial as Chief Justice Supreme Court

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.