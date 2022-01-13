22 drivers challaned for violating SOPs

The Regional Transport Authority (RTA) slapped Rs 10,000 penalty on 22 drivers of public transport vehicles after they were found violating the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for COVID-19

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2022 ) :The Regional Transport Authority (RTA) slapped Rs 10,000 penalty on 22 drivers of public transport vehicles after they were found violating the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for COVID-19.

The Regional Transport Officer Waheed Ali Panhwar penalized the drivers during an inspection visit in Latifabad unit 12 area here Thursday.

He told the media that he checked the vaccination cards of the passengers as well as the drivers.

He added that the drivers who were allowing the passengers who were not vaccinated to travel in their vehicles were fined.

Panhwar informed that he strictly directed the transporters to abide by the SOPs to avoid facing the official action.