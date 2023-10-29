Open Menu

22 Drug Addicts Arrested

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 29, 2023 | 09:00 PM

22 drug addicts arrested

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2023) Tank police have arrested 22 drug addicts during a large-scale crackdown on Sunday.

On the directives of the District police officer Tank Iftikhar Ali Shah, a campaign for a drug-free Tank has been launched.

DSP Headquarters Abdul Rasheed Khan Marwat along with SHO Police Station City Mehtab Khan and Traffic Incharge Saaduddin Khan supervised the campaign against the drug users.

During the successful operations conducted by various teams of district police, 22 drug addicts were arrested from different streets and areas of the district.

Later the Tank police after the necessary action and documentation sent the arrested drug addicts to their respective districts.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Traffic Tank Sunday From

Recent Stories

20,000 relief packages prepared with participation ..

20,000 relief packages prepared with participation of 5,000 volunteers in &#039; ..

1 hour ago
 Inaugural ADXC event redefines combat sports histo ..

Inaugural ADXC event redefines combat sports history in Abu Dhabi

1 hour ago
 ‘Tarahum for Gaza’ organises new community eve ..

‘Tarahum for Gaza’ organises new community event in Dubai Festival City

1 hour ago
 2nd Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open to take place 3-11 Feb ..

2nd Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open to take place 3-11 February 2024

2 hours ago
 COMMANDER OF THE AIR FORCE & AIR DEFENCE OF UAE VI ..

COMMANDER OF THE AIR FORCE & AIR DEFENCE OF UAE VISITS AIR HEADQUARTERS 

2 hours ago
 PAKISTANI COMMUNITY IN DUBAI OBSERVES KASHMIR BLAC ..

PAKISTANI COMMUNITY IN DUBAI OBSERVES KASHMIR BLACK DAY

2 hours ago
PAKISTANI COMMUNITY IN UAE OBSERVES KASHMIR BLACK ..

PAKISTANI COMMUNITY IN UAE OBSERVES KASHMIR BLACK DAY

2 hours ago
 Dubai to host 2024 World Cities Culture Summit

Dubai to host 2024 World Cities Culture Summit

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler attends launch of Sharjah Internatio ..

Sharjah Ruler attends launch of Sharjah International Conference on Arabic Langu ..

3 hours ago
 Mariam Almheiri unveils ‘COP First’ as UAE tar ..

Mariam Almheiri unveils ‘COP First’ as UAE targets Climate Conscious Caterin ..

3 hours ago
 Hamriyah Freezone Authority, Amazon UAE sign Lease ..

Hamriyah Freezone Authority, Amazon UAE sign Lease Agreement for new logistics c ..

4 hours ago
 UAE signs Cooperation Agreement with Indonesia to ..

UAE signs Cooperation Agreement with Indonesia to build Cardiology Hospital in S ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan