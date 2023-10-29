22 drug addicts arrested

(@FahadShabbir)

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2023) Tank police have arrested 22 drug addicts during a large-scale crackdown on Sunday.

On the directives of the District police officer Tank Iftikhar Ali Shah, a campaign for a drug-free Tank has been launched.

DSP Headquarters Abdul Rasheed Khan Marwat along with SHO Police Station City Mehtab Khan and Traffic Incharge Saaduddin Khan supervised the campaign against the drug users.

During the successful operations conducted by various teams of district police, 22 drug addicts were arrested from different streets and areas of the district.

Later the Tank police after the necessary action and documentation sent the arrested drug addicts to their respective districts.