22 Drug Peddlers Arrested; 6.879 Kg Narcotics Seized In Sargodha

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Mon 02nd March 2020 | 01:36 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2020 ) :Police have arrested 22 accused including two women and recovered narcotics and weapons from their possession.

Police said on Monday that during continued drive against drug pushers, police station have conducted raids at various places under their jurisdiction and arrested 22 accused recovering 6.879 kilograms Hashish, 2.

024 kilogram Heroin, 54 bottles of liquor, nine Pistols of 30 bore, two Rifles of 444 bore and two guns of 12 bore from them.

They accused included Rohi Bano, Kaneez Fatima, Muhammad Arshad, Aamer Sultan, Ahmad Raza, Rajab Ali, Noor Muhammad, Habib, Sabir Ali, Muhammad Akram, Aazam Tariq, Ehsan, Zafar Khan and others.

Police have registered separate cases against the accused and started investigation.

