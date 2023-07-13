Open Menu

22 Drug Peddlers, Bootleggers, Illegal Weapon Holders Netted

Sumaira FH Published July 13, 2023 | 04:50 PM

22 drug peddlers, bootleggers, illegal weapon holders netted

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2023 ) :Rawalpindi police in an action against suspected drug peddlers, bootleggers, illegal weapon holders and other lawbreakers here on Thrusday arrested 22 accused besides recovering over 6.5 kg charras, 28 liters liquor, six 30 bore pistols, ammunition and other items from their possession.

According to a police spokesperson, Banni, Naseerabad, Race Course, Wah Cantt, Kahuta and Pirwadhai police conducted raids in their respective jurisdiction and arrested Kamran, Shahid, Ahsan, Sajid, Ishtiaq, Mohsin, Hassan, Imran, and others on recovery of over 6.5 kg charras.

Similarly, Naseerabad, City, and Kalar Syedan police rounded up Shahid Chana, Gulfraz, Asad, Aman, Alam and others and seized 28 liters liquor.

Naseerabad, Morgah, Gujar Khan, Mandra, Rawat and Kahuta police while conducting raids managed to net six namely Tariq, Manzoor, Ashiq, and others for having six 30 bore pistols, ammunition and other items.

Separate cases have been registered against all accused while further investigations are underway.

Superintendent of Police, Potohar, Muhammad Waqar Khan held a khuli kutchery here at Police Lines Headquarters to address complaints of the citizens.

He listened to the problems of the citizens and issued orders to the authorities concerned for their immediate solution.

City Police Officer, Rawalpindi had directed the police officers to accelerate ongoing operations against drug peddlers, bootleggers and other lawbreakers, he added.

Related Topics

Police Rawalpindi Gujar Khan Kahuta All From Race Weapon

Recent Stories

Commander of Land Forces attends meeting of GCC la ..

Commander of Land Forces attends meeting of GCC land forces commanders

56 minutes ago
 UAEU Science and Innovation Park organises trainin ..

UAEU Science and Innovation Park organises training workshops for school student ..

2 hours ago
 DEWA receives Net-Zero statement of verification b ..

DEWA receives Net-Zero statement of verification based on IWA 42:2022 guidelines

2 hours ago
 RAKEZ empowers businesses through regular networki ..

RAKEZ empowers businesses through regular networking events

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 July 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 July 2023

2 hours ago
 IMF deposits $1.2b into SBP account

IMF deposits $1.2b into SBP account

3 hours ago
Buddhist Monks visit historical sites at Takht Bha ..

Buddhist Monks visit historical sites at Takht Bhai in Mardan

3 hours ago
 Pakistan vows to engage with Afghanistan on all as ..

Pakistan vows to engage with Afghanistan on all aspects of cooperation

3 hours ago
 UNCTAD Secretary-General urges youth to drive peac ..

UNCTAD Secretary-General urges youth to drive peace and sustainable development

4 hours ago
 Qasr Al Watan opens its doors to students for educ ..

Qasr Al Watan opens its doors to students for educational tour

4 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Judiciary organises lecture: &#039;Right ..

Abu Dhabi Judiciary organises lecture: &#039;Right to Self-Preservation&#039;

4 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Montenegro o ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Montenegro on Independence Day

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan