22 drug peddlers, bootleggers, illegal weapon holders netted

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2023 ) :Rawalpindi police in an action against suspected drug peddlers, bootleggers, illegal weapon holders and other lawbreakers here on Thrusday arrested 22 accused besides recovering over 6.5 kg charras, 28 liters liquor, six 30 bore pistols, ammunition and other items from their possession.

According to a police spokesperson, Banni, Naseerabad, Race Course, Wah Cantt, Kahuta and Pirwadhai police conducted raids in their respective jurisdiction and arrested Kamran, Shahid, Ahsan, Sajid, Ishtiaq, Mohsin, Hassan, Imran, and others on recovery of over 6.5 kg charras.

Similarly, Naseerabad, City, and Kalar Syedan police rounded up Shahid Chana, Gulfraz, Asad, Aman, Alam and others and seized 28 liters liquor.

Naseerabad, Morgah, Gujar Khan, Mandra, Rawat and Kahuta police while conducting raids managed to net six namely Tariq, Manzoor, Ashiq, and others for having six 30 bore pistols, ammunition and other items.

Separate cases have been registered against all accused while further investigations are underway.

Superintendent of Police, Potohar, Muhammad Waqar Khan held a khuli kutchery here at Police Lines Headquarters to address complaints of the citizens.

He listened to the problems of the citizens and issued orders to the authorities concerned for their immediate solution.

City Police Officer, Rawalpindi had directed the police officers to accelerate ongoing operations against drug peddlers, bootleggers and other lawbreakers, he added.