22 drug peddlers, bootleggers, weapon holders held

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi police in an action against suspected drug peddlers, bootleggers and illegal weapon holders on Friday arrested 22 accused besides recovering over three kg narcotics, 20 liters liquor and weapons from their possession.

A police spokesperson said that Rattaamral police held Sajjad and Tariq for having 300 grams heroin and 160 grams charras.

Bani police rounded up Danial Zafar and recovered 1240 grams charras.

Similarly, Sadiqabad, Dhamial, Rawat, Kalar Syedan, Kotli Sattian, New Town and Civil Lines police held Hamza, Niaz Khan, Fazal, Mazhar Iqbal, Yasir Ilyas, Bashir, Umar, Akram Hussain and Irfan on recovery of 1350 grams charras and 20 liters liquor.

In other raid, conducted in different areas, nine accused namely Zain Ali, Saeed, Bashir, Abid Aziz, Qasim, Zahir and others as police recovered seven 30 bore pistols, a Kalashnikov and ammunition from their possession.

The spokesperson said that separate cases have been registered against all suspects while further investigations are underway.

Divisional Superintendents of Police directed the police officers to accelerate ongoing operations and drug peddlers, bootleggers and illegal weapon holders, he added.