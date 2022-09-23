UrduPoint.com

22 Drug Peddlers, Bootleggers, Weapon Holders Held

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 23, 2022 | 04:10 PM

22 drug peddlers, bootleggers, weapon holders held

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi police in an action against suspected drug peddlers, bootleggers and illegal weapon holders on Friday arrested 22 accused besides recovering over three kg narcotics, 20 liters liquor and weapons from their possession.

A police spokesperson said that Rattaamral police held Sajjad and Tariq for having 300 grams heroin and 160 grams charras.

Bani police rounded up Danial Zafar and recovered 1240 grams charras.

Similarly, Sadiqabad, Dhamial, Rawat, Kalar Syedan, Kotli Sattian, New Town and Civil Lines police held Hamza, Niaz Khan, Fazal, Mazhar Iqbal, Yasir Ilyas, Bashir, Umar, Akram Hussain and Irfan on recovery of 1350 grams charras and 20 liters liquor.

In other raid, conducted in different areas, nine accused namely Zain Ali, Saeed, Bashir, Abid Aziz, Qasim, Zahir and others as police recovered seven 30 bore pistols, a Kalashnikov and ammunition from their possession.

The spokesperson said that separate cases have been registered against all suspects while further investigations are underway.

Divisional Superintendents of Police directed the police officers to accelerate ongoing operations and drug peddlers, bootleggers and illegal weapon holders, he added.

Related Topics

Police Sadiqabad Rawalpindi Kotli All From Weapon

Recent Stories

OIC Special Envoy for Afganistan meets with the US ..

OIC Special Envoy for Afganistan meets with the US Special Representative for Af ..

21 minutes ago
 PM makes urgent debt relief appeal for rehabilitat ..

PM makes urgent debt relief appeal for rehabilitation of flood-affected people

1 hour ago
 Prime Minister to address 77th session of UNGA tod ..

Prime Minister to address 77th session of UNGA today

3 hours ago
 Pak Vs Eng: Babar, Rizwan performance storms into ..

Pak Vs Eng: Babar, Rizwan performance storms into social media

5 hours ago
 International judicial conference begins at SC tod ..

International judicial conference begins at SC today

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 September 202 ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.