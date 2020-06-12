UrduPoint.com
22 Elementary Schools To Be Upgraded To Secondary Level

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 12th June 2020 | 09:10 PM

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2020 ) :The Punjab Schools Education Department has notified to upgrade 22 elementary schools to secondary level in the Attock district in connection to improve the standard of education and enhance literacy rate at high school level.

Chief Executive Officer of District Education Authority Attock Dr Javaid Iqbal Friday informed that Secretary Schools had issued directives to upgrade 22 elementary schools across the district, adding, the step was aimed to improve literacy rate of the district especially of female education and to provide quality of education.

He informed that eight schools had been upgraded in Tehsil Hazro, five in Pindigheb, four in Fatehjang, two each in Attock and Hassanabadal and one in Jand.

He informed that 9th and 10th grade education would be imparted to the students from coming academic year in these newly upgraded schools.

He said that additional classrooms and teaching staff was already available in these schools. Therefore, classes of high level would be arranged in these elementary schools along with classes of middle level.

The CEO said the most senior teachers would be appointed in these schools as head master or head mistresses who will be responsible for looking after affairs of education up to matriculation level in these schools.

He said the elementary schools consisting of nine classrooms and six teachers upgraded to high and the secondary schools would later be upgraded to higher secondary level in the second phase.

He said additional teaching staff would not be transferred and it would continue serving in the same schools.

