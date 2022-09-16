22 employees of Sindh information dept promoted to next grade

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2022 ) :The Secretary of Sindh Information Department (SID) Abdul Rasheed Solangi on Friday approved the promotions of 22 employees of his department to next grades.

The Secretary chaired a Departmental Promotion Committee (DPC) and approved the promotion of 16 employees as Information Officers (IO), eight as Assistants, six as Senior Scale Stenographers, one Computer Technician, and one Senior Translators.

Six Assistants were promoted as Superintendents, according to a SID's PRO.

It is pertinent to mention here that the aforesaid employees were deprived of their promotions for a long time.